DECATUR — On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Elena Buonomo Harwell, dedicated wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 95.
Elena was born on February 27, 1926 in Naples, Italy to Salvatore and Giuseppina (Grandi) Buonomo. At age 12 her parents moved to Capri, Italy where at age 20 during World War II, she met U.S. Army Corporal Harold Eugene Harwell. They were married on April 10, 1946 in Capri. Elena arrived in America July 27, 1946 aboard the Thomas H. Barry army transport ship. She became a U.S. citizen September 6, 1950. They raised one son, William Eugene and one daughter, Alba Maria.
Having been raised in Italy, family was very important to Elena. She was very committed to her family here in America as well as her parents and siblings in Italy, whom she visited every four years over a long-time span. Elena had a beautiful smile, an eye for style and a love for music by artists such as Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Andre’ Bocelli and Perry Como.
Elena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years; two brothers, Enzo and Roberto; and two sisters, Maria and Pina. She is survived by her children, Bill Harwell (Freda) and Alba Rogers (Phillip); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, Salvatore Buonomo in Capri, Italy and her niece, Pina Columbo in Naples, Italy.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nursing staff at Parkway Hospital for their great compassion and care during her final days.
Elena will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
