DECATUR — Elgiree Jones, of Decatur, passed away on August 30, 2021. Her visitation will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 12-2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 PM.
Elgiree is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mike Jones; daughter, Kim and Mickey Seymore; brother, Kevin and Sheila Eason; brother-in-law, Tim Griffin; grandchildren, Jake and Haley Seymore, Kayla Clinton, Hannah Clinton, Hayley Clinton; great grandsons, Houston Seymore, James Lee Rowland, Henry Lee Seymore; nephew, Ryan and Kacie Eason; nieces, Jennifer and Brandon Sims, Brittany and Chris Bledsoe; and great nieces and nephews, Lynora, Lydia, Mia, Madison, Tristan and Karisma. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Faye Eason, and sister, Shirley Ann Griffin.
She was a RN at Decatur Morgan Hospital for 38 years. Elgiree was a loving wife, mother, grannie that loved her family. She loved her animals and working in her flower beds. She graduated from West Point High School in Cullman in 1968 and then graduated from Calhoun Community College in 1972.
Elgiree Jones Nursing scholarship fund will be started to make donations to.
