ATHENS — Elinor Agee Ezell, 81, died September 27, 2020. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Roselawne Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Spry Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- The Latest: Brussels bans prostitution to curb coronavirus
- AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China
- New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant
- Pompeo visits naval base on Crete on day 2 of regional tour
- Japan's NTT to spend $38B to buy out, take DoCoMo private
- Hall of Famer Larkin's postseason bat labels promote healing
- LEADING OFF: Playoffs begin, Bieber vs Cole in prime matchup
- Amnesty Int'l halts India operations, citing gov't reprisals
Most Read
Articles
- Athens superintendent paid $15,511 monthly on administrative leave
- Colton Bradley Cartee
- Lawrence County historian who promoted Courtland dies
- New Decatur High principal: 'We're not going to love them into poverty'
- 2 Decatur attorneys seek Morgan County judgeship
- Austinville Elementary to be taught virtually Monday; 13 employees quarantined
- Planning Commission rejects historic florist’s request for rezoning
- Alabama 20 overpass construction could start in early 2021
- Lawrence joins Limestone at 'very high risk' for COVID-19; Morgan stays 'low risk'
- California mountain man who defied evacuation order helps neighbors shut out by fire
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course (5)
- Doris Ann Cabell (4)
- Election certified, but 2 council members recuse themselves from canvassing vote (3)
- Ruling dismissing lawsuit says city could've implemented council-manager system in 2018 (3)
- Ann McFeatters: What to expect from a Trump-packed Supreme Court (3)
- Trees vs. traffic: Experts say pruning can be aesthetically pleasing in Decatur neighborhood (3)
- Planning Commission rejects historic florist’s request for rezoning (3)
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.