CULLMAN — Elise G. Moore, 84, died January 25 in Cullman, AL. She is survived by her niece, Lillian Long of Pelham, AL and her nephew, Edmund Hinton of Alexandria, LA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert “Bob” Johnston, Jr. and her second, husband, Olen Moore, Jr. of Hartselle. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Cullman where she greatly enjoyed participating in weekly Bible Study. She was retired from Children’s Rehab Services of Huntsville. She is most remembered for the Our Little Miss and World’s Lovely Lady Pageant Systems which she coordinated in the 70’s and 80’s in the Hartselle and Decatur area.

