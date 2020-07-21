MOULTON — Elizabeth Ann Reed Warren, 82, of Moulton passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at NHC of Moulton. A graveside service will be at 9:45 a.m. today, July 21, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens with OD Bowling officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on June 11, 1938 to the late Woodrow and Hazel Reed, Ann was a member of Moulton Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Warren (Sherry), Michael Warren (Sandra) and Adam Warren; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and four stepgreat-grandsons.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Wyman Warren; her parents; and brother, Gilbert Reed.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staff at NHC and Comfort Care Hospice.
