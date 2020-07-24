HILLSBORO — Funeral for Elizabeth “Ann” Retherford, 75, of Hillsboro will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Godbee and Re. Gary Parker officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Retherford, who died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center, was born August 9, 1944, to Willis L. Green and Reba Mae Blaxton Green. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, W.J. Green, Ussery Green, David Lee Green.
Survivors include her husband, Dewey Retherford; daughters, Cheryl (Norman) Ligon, Roni (Ken) Roth; brother, Rev. Fred (Janice) Green; grandchildren, Kristi (Jonathan) Spruell, Lauren (Jonathan) Thrasher, Chase Ligon; great-grandchildren, Cameron Hostios, Dylan Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, Blaxton Thrasher.
Pallbearers will be Chase Ligon, Jonathan Spruell, Jonathan Thrasher, Ussery L. Green, Greg Green, Fred L. Green.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron, Dylan, Jackson and Blaxton.
