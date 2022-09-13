F 9.13.22 Ann Todd.jpg
Buy Now

TOWN CREEK — Elizabeth Ann Todd, 90, of Town Creek, AL died September 11, 2022 at her home. There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 p.m. today, September 13, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Reverend Gary Lovett, and Reverend Tony Datuin officiating. Jackson Memory Funeral Home will be directing the service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.