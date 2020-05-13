HARTSELLE — Private Graveside Service and Interment for Elizabeth “Betty” Loduska Lyda Martin, 96, will be at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled but the family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Mrs. Martin died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Columbia Cottage. She was born July 22, 1923, in Buncombe County, North Carolina to William Clyde Lyda and Velma Louise Thompson Lyda. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Samuel Martin Sr.; two brothers, Edward Witherby Lyda (Kathryn) and George Suell Lyda (Bettye Dean).
Mrs. Martin was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ for 61 years where she served as an Elder’s wife for 25 years and taught Sunday school for more than 30 years. She was very active in the Girl Scouts of North Alabama, serving on the Board from 1989 until 2000, was the Day Camp Director for multiple years, recipient of the Honor Pin in 1993 at the Dallas, Texas Convention and the recipient of the Juliette Low Award from GSNA in 1993 and the Ruth Lipscomb Service Award in 1998. She was very active in service clubs being a member of the Rainbow Garden Club, Book Lovers Club, Friends of Hartselle Public Library and a District officer for the Alabama Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was a two time recipient of the Diana Award from the Gamma Beta Service Society. She was a Red Cross volunteer and had donated 20-plus gallons of blood. Early in her career, she taught Physical Education, Physiology and Anatomy at Florence State College, now UNA and after moving to Hartselle had worked as a substitute teacher at Morgan County High School.
Survivors include one son, James S. Martin, Jr. (Elizabeth), Clermont, GA; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Martin Holland, Birmingham, AL; daughter, Susan Martin Talmadge (Rick), Decatur, AL; grandchild, Nicholas Martin Holland (Carolyn); grandchild, Roni Elizabeth Holland Haskell; grandchild, James Chester Martin (Selena); grandchild, William Hogan Martin; grandchild, Christian Edward Martin; two stepgrandchildren; great-grandchild, Elizabeth Morgan Haskell; great-grandchild, Lillian Judith Haskell; great- grandchild, Ruby Katheryn Haskell; great-grandchild, Anna Cecelia Holland; great-grandchild, Samuel Martin Holland; great-grandchild, Olivia Ray Holland; two other great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama or to Lads to Leaders at Hartselle Church of Christ.
