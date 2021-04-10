VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully on April 8, 2021. Elizabeth was born and raised in Valhermoso Springs. She graduated from Cotaco High School. She loved God and her family. She married Modie O. Smith on August 21, 1964. During their marriage, they ran Smith Grocery in Valhermoso Springs. She was a gifted baker and made beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends. Elizabeth was considered a treasured friend and will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Euwin and Thelma (Wharton) Bowers; husband, Modie O. Smith; and brother, Euwin Thomas Bowers.
She is survived by her sons, Allen H. (Melanie) and Bobby S. (Julie) Smith; grandsons, Jasper A. Smith and Jacob D. Smith; brother, James Clyde Bowers (Brenda); sisters, Esther Bowers Brown, Betty Ann Selby (Kenneth), Ruth Bowers Scott, Dorothy Bowers Owens (Richard), Mary Virginia “Ginny” Bowers Dixon (Billy) and Jane Bowers Spriggs (Eric); stepdaughters, Betty Smith Johnson and Sue Smith (Jim); and stepson, Modie Wayne Smith (Debbie).
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle, Alabama. The funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 11 at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Valhermoso Springs Cemetery.
Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 Virus, the family requests that you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
