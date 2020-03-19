DANVILLE — Funeral for Elizabeth Hayes, 91, of Danville will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Jack Bailey and Joe Bailey officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with the service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Hayes died Tuesday, March 17 at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Danville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Hayes; brothers, B.R. Smith, Doyce Smith and Howard Smith.
She is survived by one son, John H. Hayes (Denise); two daughters, Dian Penney (Charles) and Donna Jean Slovensky; two sisters, Masinah Hawkins of Decatur and Peggy Vinson of Florence; four grandchildren, Beth Wauford (Brent), Michael Penney (Amy), Leia Swink and Lauren McAbee (Brandon); 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley.
