JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — Elizabeth “Libba” Holloman Bethea, 93, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Tuscaloosa, AL native, Mrs. Bethea previously lived in Miami, FL and Hartselle, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Jesse and Dona and four siblings. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, traveling and sharing baked goods with friends and family.
She is survived by three sons, David (Sheila) of Mesa, AZ, Pleas (Ingrid) of Bankston, AL and Carl of Holly Hill, FL; one daughter, Julie (Eric) of Jacksonville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will be held in Bankston, AL. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Atrium and Community Hospice of Jacksonville for Mrs. Bethea’s care during her recent illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you might consider a memorial to a charitable organization of your choice.
