DECATUR — Funeral for Elizabeth Jean Styers Case, 68, will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Little officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Case died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born August 18, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee, to David Allen Styers and Patricia Ann Wiles Styers. She was employed, working in production control, with International Paper and Champion Paper Mill for 32 years, prior to her retirement. The “apple of her eye” was her grandson, Tyler. She enjoyed crotcheting and doing crafts. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald Case and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Nick Case (Angela), Decatur, AL; one brother, David Styers (Kathy), Decatur, AL; three sisters, Carylon Mansfield, Memphis, TN, Denise Coleman, Memphis, TN and Meichelle Gregory, Memphis, TN; and one grandchild, Tyler Case.
Pallbearers will be Shane Davis, Kevin Coffee, Buster Shelton, Trent Howell, Ron Bonnell and Gordon Byrd.
Her family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Decatur Morgan Hospital and D.C.I. in Decatur for their wonderful, compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clothe our Kids of North Alabama.
