DECATUR — Celebration of Life for Elizabeth Jones Johnson, age 91, of Decatur, will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin McAlpin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Southern Heritage Cemetery, Pelham.
On August 26, 2019, Elizabeth Jones Johnson passed away as she lived, surrounded by people who loved and admired her. She was 91 years young. She would want you to remember her as someone who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a force of nature who lived for others and lived on her own terms. She was born in Wetumpka, AL and lived in North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama, and was an intrepid world traveler. She loved and worshiped the Lord, and her family is convinced that she was met at the “pearly gates” by her loving husband, Fred B. Johnson; her devoted parents, C.O. and Evelyn Jones; her cherished younger brother, Buddy; and a host of friends, relatives, and colleagues who have been waiting for her arrival to begin their celebration.
Liz, as she preferred to be called, loved people and friends from all walks of life. Her happiest moments were spent in the company of her family and friends, and she adored socializing, dancing, gardening, and reading. Her smile was quick, frequent, and infectious...and while she played down her own accomplishments (which were many), she never tired of telling everyone about the accomplishments of her children: Dr. Michael Johnson, Dr. Sandra Jordan, and Denise Norton. Pride in her children doubled effortlessly to include each child’s spouse, Donita, Michael, and Robert; all of whom she loved as her own. Liz was a true southern lady who worked hard her entire life, who believed in good manners, who made guests feel at home, and gave to any charity that asked.
A celebrated cook and relentless giver of gifts, she never allowed anyone to leave her home hungry or empty-handed. Liz’s grandchildren were her heart, pride, and joy. There is no denying that her grandchildren, Kimberly (and Ross), Scott (and Beth), Caitlin, Patrick (and Sara Beth), and Matthew were among the people she loved the most. Time spent at “Mamaw’s” house was very special for her grandchildren. She also adored her great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Olivia, Sadie, and Evelyn, and spoke lovingly about them at every opportunity. Friends and loved ones will miss her easy laughter, wit, curiosity, wisdom, generous spirit, and endless capacity to love.
Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Patrick Norton, Dr. Matthew Jordan, Michael Jordan, Robert Norton, and Ross Dobbins.
