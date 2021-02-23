MOULTON — Elizabeth Owen Gargis Keel, 97, died February 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blackground Cemetery. Elizabeth was a member of Town Creek United Methodist Church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Global shares mixed amid vaccine optimism, US tech sell-off
- Living with Children: Here's the solution
- Ex-etiquette: Let's all be friends? Or not
- Debra-Lynn B. Hook: Beauty on a bus in February
- With doses in short supply, thousands of frustrated COVID-19 vaccine seekers are turning to social media for help and getting it
- Screening mammograms and COVID-19 vaccine
- Lori Borgman: How he became King of the Crawl
- What women should know about their heart health
Most Read
Articles
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old
- Morgan selling vacant Flint property
- Man who died in Alabama 20 wreck in Decatur identified
- 3 downtown spots selected for Decatur food trucks
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews
- Hartselle’s current success recalls one 27 years ago
- Cedar Lake: Black community dubbed a social experiment formed in Decatur in 1897
- 8-month-old girl dies; capital murder, sexual torture charges filed against Decatur man
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition
- Area teams awaiting sub-regional contests
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (7)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Marie Nethery LeMay (2)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
- 'We're wounded' — Decatur hospital staff give glimpse into their fight against COVID (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.