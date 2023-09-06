Elizabeth Pirie McInnis passed away on August 30, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Huntsville, Alabama. Born on May 30, 1933 to the late Ed and Anne Pirie, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Decatur and a member of the first graduating class of seniors at Decatur High School in 1951. Following her high school graduation, Elizabeth attended the University of North Alabama in Florence for one year after which she returned to Decatur and worked at the Metropolitan Insurance Co. In 1954 she married her high school sweetheart, after which they moved to Auburn where they started their family and where she developed an ardent love for the Auburn Tigers. After Noel’s graduation, they returned to Decatur and enjoyed 54 years of marriage.
She believed in hard work, benevolent causes and had great faith. Elizabeth worked at the Tennessee Valley Pecan Co. as office manager for 40 years. She taught Sunday school and volunteered at the Red Cross. Being a woman of strength and determination, she learned to swim and lay brick in midlife. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Noel P. McInnis. She is survived by her children: William Noel McInnis of Opelika, Anne McInnis Carter of Huntsville, and Thomas Rodgers McInnis (Kelli) of Decatur; five grandchildren: Kyle McInnis (Kelly), Haley McInnis, Rachel Dingess (John), Noelle Carter, and Kristina Slottke, and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chase Ackerman officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Robert Bell, Frank Blackwell, John Dingess, Bill McInnis, Kyle McInnis, and Tom McInnis will serve as pallbearers. Services will be under the direction of Roselawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950, St. John’s Episcopal Church (https://stjohnsdecatur.dioala.org), or Hospice of the Valley(www.hospiceofthevalley.net).
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.