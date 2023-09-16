D.9.16.23 Elizabeth McInnis.jpg

HUNTSVILLE — Elizabeth Pirie McInnis passed away on August 30, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Huntsville, Alabama. Born on May 30, 1933 to the late Ed and Anne Pirie, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Decatur and a member of the first graduating class of seniors at Decatur High School in 1951. Following her high school graduation, Elizabeth attended the University of North Alabama in Florence for one year after which she returned to Decatur and worked at the Metropolitan Insurance Co. In 1954 she married her high school sweetheart, after which they moved to Auburn where they started their family and where she developed an ardent love for the Auburn Tigers. After Noel’s graduation, they returned to Decatur and enjoyed 54 years of marriage.

