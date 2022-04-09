DECATUR — Funeral for Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Winsett, 89, of Decatur, Alabama was on April 8, 2022 at 3:00 P.M., at Roselawn cemetery with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service Directing.
Mrs. Winsett was born on October 3, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Arthur Raymond Hill and Bernice Elizabeth (Macken) Hill. She passed away on March 28, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama.
Betty graduated as part of the class of 1951 from Marycliff high school in Spokane, Washington. She was a member of Catholic faith, and for the majority of her life was a loving wife, mother, nanny, and great nanny.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 year, Charles Daniel Winsett; daughter, Charlene Marie Winsett VanDyke; and son, Mark Randall Winsett.
Survivors are son, Douglas Floyd Winsett, Indiana; daughters, Suzanne Rene Winsett and Beverlee Winsett Aldridge (Tim) both of Decatur’ and Pamela Winsett Greenhaw of Tennessee; son, Daron Winsett of Decatur; 11 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
