TUSCALOOSA — Ella Jean Parker Courington Olmsted, 86, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa, AL. There will be a private service held at Sardis Cemetery in Jasper, AL.
Jean was born on May 20, 1934, to Harmon and Oneida Jones Parker in Falkville, AL.
She is survived by her son, David Gene Courington(Jackie); daughter, Cheryl Ann Kilburn(Randy); sister, Peggy Ann Tyler(Jim and son, Mike); granddaughter, Megan Courington Welborn(David); and great grandson, William David Welborn.
A special thanks to the staff of Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa, AL for their kindness and wonderful care during the last several years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Heritage Health Care and Rehab, 1101 Snows Mill Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
