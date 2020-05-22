HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Ella Scott Tindell, 94, will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Alan Queen officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gargis Cemetery, Lawrence County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Tindell died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 16, 1926, in Franklin County to William Henry Scott and Lula Mae (Warren) Scott. She was employed as an Inspector for Warner’s Manufacturing prior to her retirement. Preceding her in death were her husband, Nathan Tindell; three brothers, Loyce, Ralph and Rayburn Scott; two sisters, Elsie McGregor and Sue Scott; her parents and great-grandson, Daniel Scott.
Survivors include one son, Scotty Jackson (Judy), Hartselle, AL; one daughter, Gloria Taylor (Gene), Hamilton, AL; three stepdaughters, Dawnita Grainger, Sue Cochran and Jo Nobles; four grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren and her dear friend, Ann Jordan.
Pallbearers will be John Jackson, Michael Scott, Anthony Taylor, Blake Slayton, Brandon Slayton, Leon Ferrell and Jack Scott.
