ATHENS — Mrs. Ellaree Pratt, 91, died July 17, 2020. There will be a 3 p.m. graveside service, Tuesday, at Oakgrove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 2 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
