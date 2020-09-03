DANVILLE — Ellen “DeeDee” Hemphill passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 21, 1944, in New Jersey to Jack Leslie Cairns and Edith Caroline Dunn Cairns. She was employed as a nurse with Skilcare Nursing Home, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Wilson (Michael), Danville, AL; one son, Myke Hemphill (Jesse), Utah; one brother, Jack Cairns (Irene), Virginia; two sisters, Barbara Specht (Denis), New Jersey and Judith Cairns, Danville, AL; eight grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Abigail Hemphill, Austin Wilson, Brady Wilson, Lilith Hemphill, Drake Hemphill, Ryder Wilson and Paisley Wilson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by her family.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.