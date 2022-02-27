TRINITY — Ellen Elizabeth Hames Jones, 64, of Trinity was born on May 20, 1958 to W.O. Hames and Doreene Sticherling Hames, both deceased. She passed away on February 23, 2022 at her residence. Her service will be on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel with Marshall Turner officiating and burial will be at Caddo Congregational church cemetery. The visitation is from 12:30 until 2 p.m., with the service to follow.
She loved spending time with her family; Her grandkids meant the world to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Jones; a son, Bradley Jones; sisters Linda Parker and Mae Haggermaker.
She is survived by her son, Danny Caine Jones and wife Sarah; daughter Stephanie Jones and Jeffrey Burnett; brother Billy Hames and wife Regina; sister, Jean Terry and Keith Clemons; and brother in law Douglas Haggermaker; four grandchildren, Elijah Kelso, Skye Jones, Kartee Burnett, and Hunter Jones.
Pallbearers are family, Honoraries are Elijah Kelso, Caine Jones, and Jeffrey Burnett.
The family wishes to thank Encompass Hospice for there care.
