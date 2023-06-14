RICHMOND, TEXAS — In loving memory of our mother, Elna Culver Countryman, who passed away on May 28, 2023. She was born on August 28, 2033, in Autauga County, Alabama, the daughter of James Rudolph Culver and Farrah Hunter Culver. Elna graduated from Emma Samson High School in Gadsden, Alabama in 1950. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Countryman. The family lived in Decatur, Alabama until 1984, where Jerry was the band director at Decatur High School and Elna taught Home Economics at Decatur Junior High and Oak Park Middle School. In 1985, Elna and Jerry moved to Texas where they lived in West Columbia, Texas for 32 years before moving in 2017 to Richmond, Texas to be closer to their sons.
