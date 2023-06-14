D.6.14.23 Elna Countryman.jpg

RICHMOND, TEXAS — In loving memory of our mother, Elna Culver Countryman, who passed away on May 28, 2023. She was born on August 28, 2033, in Autauga County, Alabama, the daughter of James Rudolph Culver and Farrah Hunter Culver. Elna graduated from Emma Samson High School in Gadsden, Alabama in 1950. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Countryman. The family lived in Decatur, Alabama until 1984, where Jerry was the band director at Decatur High School and Elna taught Home Economics at Decatur Junior High and Oak Park Middle School. In 1985, Elna and Jerry moved to Texas where they lived in West Columbia, Texas for 32 years before moving in 2017 to Richmond, Texas to be closer to their sons.

View Our E-Edition

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.