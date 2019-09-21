DECATUR — Funeral for Elnora Marie Draper, 59, will be held September 23, 2019 at noon at The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel. Burial in Curry Chapel Cemetery in Valhermoso Springs. Sharpley Funeral Home, directing.
SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
DECATUR — Funeral for Elnora Marie Draper, 59, will be held September 23, 2019 at noon at The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel. Burial in Curry Chapel Cemetery in Valhermoso Springs. Sharpley Funeral Home, directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.