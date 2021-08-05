DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Elnora Martin Ballard, 93, will be today, August 5, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Basham Methodist Church with Brother Steve McCurry officiating and Roselawn directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Ballard died Tuesday, August 2, 2021 at her niece, Dianne Doss’ residence. She was born October 25, 1927 in Morgan County to James Otto Martin and Mellie Lee Jones. Mrs. Ballard was a member of Basham Methodist Church of Hartselle for many years. She was loved by friends and family. Preceding her in death were her husband, Dewey Ballard; sister, Aleta Roan; mother, Mellie Jones and father Otto Martin.
Survivors include one sister, Edna Lott; seven nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marty McCaghren, Brandon McCaghren, Ted McCaghren, Daniel, McCaghren, Lamar Lott, Evan Lott, Nick Stover, Dillon Childers.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and caregivers Ke’Mauri Baker and Becky Sapp.
