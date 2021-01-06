DECATUR — Eloise “Butch” Files, born in Brundidge, AL on June 28, 1929, passed peacefully away January 4th at home surrounded by her most faithful and loving family members.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Cliff Files and her beloved children, sons, Degan Wilder (Christie), Stan Wilder, Shawn Wilder and daughter, Miaschele Williams (Chad); five grandchildren, Doc Wilder (Heather), Ali Hamilton (Brandon), Brandon Thompson, Gillian and Grayce Wilder; four great- grandchildren, Austin Wilder (Emmy), Amidy and Anders Wilder, Bode Hamilton and one great-great-grandchild, Angelynn Wilder.
She was preceded in death by her father, D.L. Hallmark and two sisters, Betty Marler and Jerry Ruth Hallmark. She is also survived by two brothers, David Hallmark and Richard Hallmark.
Her family was the center of her world as she was the center of ours. She had a love for life and loved any adventure that came her way. She loved babies more than most people could understand. She worked in the nursery at Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was an avid gardener and never met a flower she didn’t love or want to plant. She had a lust for learning anything and proved it, taking up sailing when she was 50. She loved the coast and took every opportunity to take off for a beach trip at a minutes notice. Her love for life was contagious and if you were her friend, you were her friend for life. She will be greatly missed.
We thank from the bottom of our hearts her special caregivers over the last several years, Joyce Williams and Cathy Peterson. They were so instrumental in her being able to stay at home until the minute she passed away.
We would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their amazing care and concern. The love and support of our friends has been priceless.
In lieu of flowers, please support Hospice of The Valley, The Alzheimer’s/Pick’s Disease Association or Central Baptist Church Senior Ministry.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. with Shelton Funeral Home directing. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
