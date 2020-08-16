DECATUR
Funeral service for Eloise Crow Schrimsher Thorn, age 73, of Decatur, will be today, August 16, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Thorn, who died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born February 20, 1947, in Limestone County, to Frank and Rena Crow, and was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Thorn of Decatur; three sons, Mike Schrimsher of Trinity, Steve Schrimsher (Penny) of Decatur, and Mark Schrimsher (Tammy) of Decatur; two daughters, Shelia Lishman (Bill) of Huntsville, and Gayle Root (Michael) of Decatur; one stepson, Stephen Thorn (Barbara) of Moulton; two stepdaughters, Kristie Raines of Hartselle, and Karen Holt (Frankie) of Sheffield; two brothers, Sonny Crow and Joe Crow, both of Athens; three sisters, Louise Stewart, Ann Colwell, and Sis Hudson, all of Nashville, TN; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
