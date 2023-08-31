D.8.31.23 Elsie Coger.jpg

DECATUR — Elsie Jackson Coger, affectionately known as Bae Bae, was born March 29, 1941 in Decatur, AL to the late William Frank Jackson, Sr. and Mattie Pearl Birdsong Jackson. On August 27, 2023 in Decatur, she finished her race to gain her eternal reward.

