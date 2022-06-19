HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Elsie Kipple Culbreath, 96, will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Culbreath officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Old New Canaan Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Culbreath was born February 17, 1926, at Sorrento, Illinois to Elmer E. and Novie Jackson Kipple. She passed onto Heaven on Sunday, June 12 at the age of 96 . . .at her home surrounded by family!
She is survived by her husband, Albert Coy Culbreath, of Hartselle, who she met at New Canaan Church, Union Hill and married in 1956. Two sons, Dr. Albert Kipple Culbreath and Rev. Leeann, Tifton, GA, Rev. William Brian Culbreath and Rita, Hartselle, AL; four grandchildren, Micah Culbreath, Birmingham, AL, Garland Culbreath, Vestavia, AL and Kathryn, Zeke and Abe Culbreath, Tifton, GA; one great-grandchild, Griffin York Monroe, Vestavia; one sister, Mary Kipple, Hartselle, AL.
When in Elementary School, Elsie was often class and school speller and made clay models of the Statue of Liberty and other historic items for sand tables. On Field Day, at F.E. Burleson, she made Indian pottery.
While attending Morgan County High School she received a National Youth Alliance Scholarship to work as the librarian aide, supervised the library one hour before school and at lunch and helped the librarian after school. She was on the Riddle staff, was in the Junior Service Club, Library Club, National Honor Society, on the yearbook staff and graduated high school in 1944.
Her first summer after high school, she worked at Decatur Goodyear Mill as Head Creeler, where she received the Army-Navy “E” for efficiency in wartime production.
During her college career, at Athens College, Elsie was recruited by Dr. Keener L. Rudolph for a work ship. She received a B.A. in English in 1948, was in Phi Theta Kappa, “Y” Cabinet, Wesley Foundation, Who’s Who among students in American Universities and Colleges and the International Relations Club. She received a Master’s in English from Peabody and Vanderbilt in 1952. As a student there, she attended Sunday School and church at West End Methodist helping foreign students with their English.
Mrs. Culbreath taught English at Falkville and Danville from 1948 - 1984 and was often a senior sponsor. She was always watching for news of former students and attending many class reunions . . . even up to 50 years. At present, she has copies of names of students she taught at Union Hill, Falkville and Danville: 2,621 students.
At the age of 12, Elsie joined a community church and was involved in the Youth Council of Hartselle Camp Meeting Association 1936 - 1944. From 1944 - 1948, she taught Sunday School at North Athens Missions inThe Mill Village or Scout House, run by the Athens College, Wesley Foundation and Athens First Methodist. She was Active in Morning Watch, Vespers and Wesley Foundation at Athens College. As a student, she was active in the Athens First Women’s Society of Christian Service and at Union Hill attended New Canaan Church where she taught the young people’s class 1949 - 1956, she taught Sunday School at Westside Community Church and later at West End, from 1954 - 1959 in Hartselle. She was a member of the Women’s Bible Study Group at West End, from 1955 - 1959 and up until she could not attend church, she was active in: Bible study, Prayer meetings, E.M. Barnes Sunday School class, was a Charter member of Carrie Teague Circle of United Methodist and Women at West End Methodist Church.
Elsie was a supporter of the: American Bible Society, Disable American Veteran (Commander’s Club), CCC Auxiliary Association, Associate member of the Salvation Army, Hartselle Camp Meeting Association since 1936, Charter member of the Fayette County Georgia Historical Society, Member of Union Co. South Carolina Historical Society, Former member of PA and National Genealogical Societies, and attended college reunions each year . . . her 40th was in 2008.
Elsie had a lifelong note and card ministry and like her mother and grandmother . . . was a lover of plants and had many old flowering shrubs and house plants.
Memorials may be made to:
Hartselle Camp Meeting
PO Box 163
Hartselle, AL 35640
