DANVILLE — Funeral service for Elton D. Cooper, 82, will be Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Friendship South of Danville with Brother Mike Dawson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery (South of Danville). Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
- Sports on TV, Radio: Nov. 9, 2022
- Inflation, political violence concern local voters on Election Day
- Sanders reelected as Lawrence sheriff
- Football playoffs: Kicker Crawford Lang is a weapon for the Hartselle Tigers
- Football playoffs: Falkville trying to make some history
- Hartselle superintendent candidates focus on retaining teachers, individual instruction
- McLaughlin elected Limestone County sheriff
Most Read
Articles
- One person dead, 3 hospitalized after Southeast Decatur fire
- 5 charged in cartel-related Decatur drug seizure that nets 165 pounds of pot
- 3 of 6 Hartselle superintendent finalists have ties to system
- Firefighter did 'pretty amazing thing' in rescuing woman from Decatur house fire
- Attendance estimated at 3,500 for first citywide Dia de los Muertos event
- Falkville’s Isaiah Warnick's big plays this season include 11 interceptions
- Michael John Beasley
- Decatur holds first Dia de los Muertos event
- Austin shellshocked at home by Vestavia Hills
- Proposed dress code withdrawn after negative reaction from councilmen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook (4)
- Editorial: Police transparency combats fear (3)
- Letter to the editor: We need a way to ticket litterbug motorists (2)
- Decatur holds first Dia de los Muertos event (2)
- Local college students relieved by coming student loan cancellations (2)
- Donald 'Keith' Thomas (1)
- Morgan Democrats to hear state leader (1)
- Decatur woman charged with illegally boarding school bus (1)
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year (1)
- Adam Teague (1)
- Juvenile gun violence on the rise nationally; gun culture 'glorified' (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should inflation be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm elections? (1)
- Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change (1)
- Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators (1)
- Prep Blitz: This week's picks (1)
- Baby copperhead season in full swing (1)
- Column: Bubba Wallace ignored his mantra in Larson crash (1)
- Decatur High at Hartselle (1)
- I-65 congestion up, but no relief in sight (1)
- Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market prepares for renovations (1)
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday at Central Baptist in Decatur (1)
- American Countess riverboat brings tourists to experience Decatur past (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should inflation be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm elections? (1)
- Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade (1)
- In the community: Día de los Muertos (1)
- No. 4 Priceville completes perfect season with win over No. 10 Randolph (1)
- Wrecks on eastbound I-565 cause traffic to back up into Decatur (1)
- Woman told she can't turn her Danville Road home into a florist shop (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.