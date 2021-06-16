SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Elva Garmon Steedley, 80, formerly of Decatur, AL, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence in Sacramento, CA.
Her husband Emory; daughter Amanda and her boyfriend, Michael Harper; family friend Christy Hill; and granddogs Chopper, Sophie and Moto, were with her during the time of her death.
Elva was born in Anniston, AL on April 6, 1941, to Thelma Longshore Garmon and Arthur Ben Garmon. She moved to Jacksonville, AL in time to enter first grade, and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1959. She never missed a day of school for 12 years. She attended Jacksonville State University and was a graduate of The University of Alabama, as well as a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Elva married Emory C. Steedley in 1963. They soon moved to Decatur, where she began teaching first grade at Eastwood Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Decatur, for many years, and the Sarah Etheridge Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Steedley was a member of a national teachers’ sorority, Kappa Kappa Iota, during her time in Decatur, and also played bridge in a Decatur Country Club bridge club. After she left teaching to stay home with her daughters, she enjoyed her garden club, and often carried food to people when they were sick. Elva was a great cook and was especially known for her lemon chess pie. She has been missed by many friends in Decatur since she moved to California.
Once Elva moved to Sacramento so her daughter, Amanda, could take care of her, she became a member of the Sacramento Area Newcomers and Neighbors Club. She particularly enjoyed being a part of the Book Worms book club.
Mrs. Steedley was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Emory Clay Steedley of Sacramento, CA, her husband of 57 years; two daughters, Angela E. Blackwell (Gerald) of Portland, OR and Amanda L. Steedley (Michael) of Sacramento, CA; one grandchild, Shadow Blackwell of Portland, OR; one brother, B. Gary Garmon (Lisa) of Vancouver, WA; and many nieces, nephews and granddogs.
A memorial service will be held June 27, at 4 p.m. PDST (6 p.m. CDST) in Sacramento, CA at Cremations Only. Pastor Rusty Asble will officiate. Mrs. Donna Buntyn will provide music. Please contact the family if you would like to livestream her service.
A special thank you to those who took good care of her at Marconi Villa and Sutter Care at Home during her final years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Dr. and Mrs. William Mellown Endowed Scholarship at The University of Alabama, Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center of Sacramento, Sutter Care at Home or First Baptist Church, Decatur.
