ATHENS — Elvie Clarest Wilson Coffman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019 at the age of 96. Funeral services will be conducted at Spry Funeral Home, Athens, AL July 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.