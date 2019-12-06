HARTSELLE
Funeral for Emilia Simona De La Mora, 86, of Hartselle, formerly of Miami, Florida, will be on Friday, December 6th at 11 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur with Father Charles Merrill officiating.
Peck Funeral Home has handled all funeral arrangements and amazing flower arrangements have been created to honor Emilia by Kathy Summerford at It’s Your Day in Hartselle.
Mrs. De La Mora died very peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019, the first day of Advent. She was born September 1, 1933, in Havana, Cuba to Pedro and Eva Maria De La Mora.
She was tenacious woman with never ending strength and infinite love. She was extremely grateful to live the end of her life in a country that afforded her true freedom. She was proud to become an American citizen and the rights that this afforded her: the right to vote freely for a fellow human being and not just a puppet of the state or a tyrant, the right to express her opinion and to follow her religion without fear of persecution. She was preceded in death by her husband and lifelong sweetheart, Rafael Miguel Sanchez and her brother Pedro Rafael De La Mora.
She is survived by her daughter, Selma Acevedo and husband, Miguel and son, Rafael Sanchez and wife, Rosa; three grandchildren, Dennis Vega and wife, Kimberly, Rafael Sanchez and wife, Flor and Marilyn Sanchez and husband, Frank as well as four great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly and forever missed.
Family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
