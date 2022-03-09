DECATUR — Emily Williams Edge, 89, of Decatur passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Eddie W. Williams, Sr., and her husband of 21 years, William Seaborn Edge; her parents, David Alexander Jones and Ada Beatrice Hastings Jones; brothers, Donald A. Jones, James Aaron Jones, and L.W. Jones; sisters, Doris McInnish, Eloise Pruitt, Bobbie Moore and Lucille Ogle.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Williams, Jr.; daughters, Gail Williams and Sharron Williams (Robert Webb); granddaughter, Audra Lewis (Drew) and seven grandchildren; twin brother, John Hoyt Jones and her daily companion, Gunner her granddog; and 22 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Jones and Reverend Lisa Myers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
