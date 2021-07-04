HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Emma Jean Bowling, 93, will be Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Walter Blackmon officiating with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, from 11:30a.m.-1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
She was born March 10, 1928, in Morgan County, AL to Emmett Neal Doss and Clara Viola Townsend Doss. Mrs. Bowling passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Oaks Senior Care Facility in Birmingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Holladay, first husband, Fred Templeton; and second husband, Austelle Bowling.
Mrs. Bowling was a Member of East Highland Baptist Church. She loved quilting, baking cakes and sour dough bread. Loved a beautiful yard and gardening. She started her career in Banking in 1949. Mrs. Bowing had lived at the Cottages Assisted Living since December 2018.
Survivors include four nieces, Marcia Holladay Hendrix (Larry), Phyllis Holladay Allen (Greg), Jan Holladay Levy (Duke), and Julie Holladay McGough (Rob); eight step- children, Wayne Bowling (Gerri), Billy Ray Bowling (Jean), Ricky Bowling (Jean), Polly Thompson, Thelma Jo Stephenson, Faye Segars, Sue Waters, Sue Water, and Nell May (Steve).
Pallbearers will be Matthew McGaugh, Sam McGaugh, Ben McGaugh, Wayne Bowling, Billy Ray Bowling and Ricky Bowling.
