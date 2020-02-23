DECATUR — Funeral service for Emma Jones, age 105 of Decatur, AL, will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Shelton Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Harold Coomer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Basham Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones, who died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born November 24, 1914 in Morgan County, AL, to Rufus Walter Jones and Fannie Washburn Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dawson Jones; and son, Larry Jones.
She is survived by her son, Donnie Jones; daughter-in-law, Mary Hill Jones; three grandaughters, Kim Hill (Barry) of Decatur, Amanda Buttenshaw (Richard) of Montgomery, and Leah Ivie (Eric) of Trinity; two great grandchildren, Brandon Hill (Kaite) and Abbi Cambron (Tyler); and on great-great granddaughter, Hattie Cambron.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
