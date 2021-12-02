FALKVILLE
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Emma Jean Lee, 84, will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Roundtop Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Reid and Sherril Hill officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Lee died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 11, 1937, in Morgan County to Bob Wilhite and Lola Roberson Wilhite.
Emma enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandkids grow.
She also liked to dance when she was able. She loved to cook and enjoyed canning. She was very special to a lot of people. She was employed by the Summerford Nursing Home and Falkville Healthcare Center, working 15 years at each facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lee; her parents; brothers, Lavon White (Dotsy), Mack Wilhite (Mary), Wayne Wilhite (Doris) and Infant son, Eugene Lee.
Survivors include, son, Steven Lee (Joyce); brother, Frank Wilhite; grandchildren, Nichole Hill (Joey), Ty McLeod, and Krystal Tankersley (Wesley); great-grandchildren, Kayleygh, Adalynn, Brantley Hill, Allen McLeod, Paisley, and Owen Tankerlsey.
Pallbearers will be Ty McLeod, Joey Hill, Byron Green, Nickolas Wilhite, Bradley Wilhite and Ricky Wilhite; Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Wilhite, Peanut Wilhite.
