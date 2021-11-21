MOULTON
Emma R. Owens, 94, died November 17, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday at Freeman Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. The body will lie in repose one hour before service. Public viewing will be Monday from 1-6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
