DECATUR — Graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Mrs. Emma Ruth Shackelford Jones, 82 of Decatur, Alabama will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mount Zion M.B. Church Cemetery in Town Creek with the Reverend Jessie Little officiating.
An Exceptional Wife and Mother, Mrs. Jones was born on December 25, 1937 to the late Frank and Letha Ann Smith Shackelford in Lawrence County, AL. She departed this earthly life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mother Emma Ruth confessed hope in Christ at an early age and joined the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Hillsboro. In years to come she decided to join with her husband at Mount Zion M.B. Church in Town Creek, AL. After the drive became hazardous, she moved closer home to Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur, AL, where she remained faithful until her health failed. She always worked diligently in her churches. She was a member of the choir, served on the mother board and in the missionary society. She also played a few notes on the organ and the piano.
Mother Emma Ruth was a very loving and caring person to all who met her. She was always smiling and had a very contagious laugh. She loved God with every fiber of her being. Her life displayed all the qualities of a virtuous woman. Mother Emma Ruth loved her husband, children, and family. She loved cooking and was a great baker. Her delicious cakes were always a plus for everyone in the family and community.
Mother Emma Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Willie Jones Jr.; twin granddaughters, Tiffany and Stephanie Jones; siblings, Frank Shackelford Jr., Lawrence “LC” Shackelford, Carl Shackelford, Robert Shackelford, James Shackelford, Willie Mae Hill, Darlene Neville, Annie Jackson, Maxie Dobson and Rose Shackelford.
Mother Emma Ruth leaves a legacy of love to be shared by: her loving husband, Willie Jones, of Decatur; one caring daughter, Peggy Seay (Jerry) of Decatur; one loving son, Calvin Jones (Renae) of Kansas City, MO; a devoted, loving grandchild and caregiver, Tamala Marshall of Decatur; one sister, Vera Abernathy (Freddie) of Decatur; two brothers, Bobby Shackelford (Annie) of Town Creek and William Shackelford (Helen) of Chattanooga, TN; one daughter-in-law, Jamesetta Jones of Atlanta, GA; one sister in-law, Elease Shackelford of Hillsboro; one brother-in-law, Willie B. Jones (Ada) of Muscle Shoals; five grandchildren, Kemoine Seay (Angela), Dione Jones (Nicole), Calvin Jones Jr., Kyle Woods (Starr) and Kordell Woods; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a devoted and dedicated friend, Nora “Red” Gholston; a host of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
