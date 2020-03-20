DECATUR — A graveside service will be conducted in the Veterans Gardens of the Roselawn Cemetery for Lt. Emma Sue Gardella at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st. Born in Somerville, AL on May 5th, 1923, she passed away at home on March 14th, 2020 just weeks before her 97th birthday. She served as an Army nurse during World War II, where she met and married her husband, Col. Joseph Gardella, in North Africa. They were married for 50 years prior to his passing in 2012.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her honor to St. Ann Catholic School in Decatur. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lt. Emma Sue Gardella.
