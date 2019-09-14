MOULTON — Eric Carlton Wetzel, 66, of Moulton, formerly of Dothan, AL passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence. Visitation from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Deacon Rick Chenault Sr. officiating. Burial with Navy honors will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, AL on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CST.
A veteran of the US Navy and Coast Guard, Eric was a member of Resurrection Catholic Chapel of Lawrence County. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy and World War II documentaries.
Survivors include his brothers, Michael Wetzel (Windy), John White (Martha), Gerry White (Pam); sisters, Cathie Wetzel (Rick Johnson) and Mary Jolly (Bill); nephews, Logan Wetzel, Anthony White, Jeff White, Chris White, and Jonathan Horn; nieces, Veronica Horn and Jennifer Davis; and his beloved cat, Jesse.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Rosemary Worrall Wetzel.
The family extends special thanks to the VA Hospitals in Huntsville and Birmingham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eric’s name may be made to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 12001 AL Hwy 157, Moulton, AL 35650 attention Robin.
