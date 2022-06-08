HARTSELLE
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Eric Preston Wright, 19, will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Brother Lance Blackburn and Brother Bill Hall officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Wright died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 6, 2003, in Morgan County to Steve Wright and Melanie Brown Wright. Eric was a member of the Westview Church of Christ. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him as a loving son and loving brother.
Survivors include his parents, Steve and Melanie Brown Wright; brother, Evan Wright; grandparents, Bobby and Montez Brown and Chester and Jerrilyon Wright.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bragwell, Barry Defoor, Dale Gray, Tron Meadows, David Parr and Keith Wright.
