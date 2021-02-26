DECATUR — Funeral for Erica Alexander, 37, of Decatur will be Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Danny Patterson and I.V. Marsh officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Miss Alexander, who died Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence, was born August 26, 1983. She was preceded in death by her sister, Amber Alexander.
Survivors include daughters, Breonna Alexander, Jada Harris; son, Jalen Harris; sister, Emily Fagan.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Dowd, Bret McKay, Chris McKay, Clint Murphy, Danny Patterson and Dustin Patterson.
