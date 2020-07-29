DECATUR — Memorial service for Ernest Bernard Corcoran, Jr., age 81, of Decatur, will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Central Park Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Matt Haines officiating. Shelton Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Mr. Corcoran, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence, was born July 30, 1938, in New Orleans, LA, to Ernest Bernard Corcoran, Sr. and Lydia Dorothy Hoehn Corcoran. He was a United States Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, and retired following 25 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquolene Reck Corcoran of Decatur; three sons, Bryan Corcoran (Leighann) of Decatur, Mike Corcoran (Kimberly) of Dayton, OH, and Robert Corcoran (Tori) of Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
