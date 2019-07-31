VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Ernest Joseph Giers, 81, died July 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held by his children and friends at the Valhermoso Springs First Christian Church on Thursday at noon. In lieu of flowers, his children requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association.
