DECATUR — Ernest Lynden Matthews peacefully entered heaven on Friday, February 10, 2023, because of his faith in Jesus Christ.
He was born on May 10, 1934, to Arthur Madison Matthews and Nancy Mildred (Compton) Matthews in Decatur, AL, and spent his entire life as a Decatur resident. For Ernest, the summer of 1952 was momentous. On June 29, one month after graduating from Decatur High School and receiving his very first paycheck, he spotted his future bride “at five minutes to eleven o’clock on the steps of Grace Baptist Church.” On August 23,1955, inside that same church, Ernest and Annie Ruth Ulm were married.
Ernest was a machinist all his life, working for his father at Matthews Machine Shop while still in high school. In the early 1970’s he began work on a special project to manufacture a machine for packaging sugar pouches. With the assistance of his younger brother, Ralph, he developed the Ropak packaging machine that produced sugar packs at 2,400 packs per minute, triple the speed of its nearest competitor. In 1985 the two brothers formed a separate company, Ropak Manufacturing, to further develop the packaging machine. Years later, in 2011, Ernest became the sole owner of the company, but he always stated his occupation simply as “an inventor.” His positive outlook, honesty, work ethic, and fair treatment of all affected many people in local and national industry.
Ernest was truly a man of many interests and talents. His extensive antique car collection brought him much enjoyment through the years as he exhibited them at various car shows. Every summer he cultivated his garden and produced some amazing vegetables, but he was especially proud of his tomatoes. Exceeding these interests, however, was Ernest’s love of and commitment to Christian education. As a charter member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, he invested his time and resources in Cornerstone Christian School, supporting many faculty, staff, and students in their Christian education experience. Only God knows the extent of his influence in countless lives.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers.
He is survived by Annie Ruth Ulm Matthews, his wife of 67½ years, and their children: Richard Matthews (Lori) of Decatur, Alabama; Lynette Matthews Sculley (Donald) of Corinth, Mississippi; Philip Matthews (Melanie) of Decatur, Alabama; and Christine Matthews Polley (Kevin) of Greenville, South Carolina. Eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren continue his legacy.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home, 2105 Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, AL 35601. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 16, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with interment following at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Ernest’s memory with a gift to Cornerstone Christian School, Decatur, AL; or to the ministry of your choice.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.