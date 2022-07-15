DECATUR — Ernest Milton Mahaffey, 89, of Decatur, passed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. His visitation will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Mahaffey; children, Donna Moody and David Mahaffey; grandchildren, Brianna Mahaffey, Deliah Bovia and Savannah Mahaffey; five great-grandchildren and sister, Joy Rackley.
Mr. Mahaffey was kind and very generous. He volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels. His generous heart sent him on many mission trips throughout the world. He served in the United States Army and retired from the post office as a letter carrier. Mr. Mahaffey will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
