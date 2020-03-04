TRINITY — Funeral for Ernest Myron Standridge, 84, of Trinity will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Mitchell Compton officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Standridge, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence, was born September 30, 1935, to Ernest Sylvester Standridge and Sue Parker Standridge. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ. He retired form Patrick Industries and enjoyed working on clocks and giving them away. He was a 1953 graduate of Speake High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Faye Standridge; four sons, Randal (Anna) Standridge, Kenneth (Rhonda) Standridge, Danny (Sabrina) Standridge and Jerry (Selina) Standridge; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Seal; sister, Peggy Sue Howell; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Seal, Bradley Seal, Grey Standridge, Josh Standridge, Jacob Standridge, Wayne Scarbrough.
