DECATUR — Mr. Ernest Wayne Burton, age 67, of Decatur died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family; no service is scheduled at this time.
Mr. Burton was born January 17, 1953, in Vancouver, WA to Jesse Lee Burton and Darline Gladys Shepherd Burton. Wayne was the Circulation Manager for The Decatur Daily. His hobbies were fishing and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Shebley Burton of Decatur; one son, Perry Justin Pursell of Decatur; two daughters, Christine Pendergrast (Scott) of Nashville, TN, and Amanda Parkstone (Steven) of Fayetteville, NC; one brother, Lloyd Burton of Lovell, WY; one sister, Diane Conley of Lovell, WY; two grandchildren, Stephanie Duerr and Brittany Duerr of Orlando, FL; and one niece, Cheri Mickelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
