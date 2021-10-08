DECATUR — Funeral service for Ernestine Chenault McDonald, age 79, of Decatur, will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wendell Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. McDonald, who died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her residence, was born August 3, 1942, in Speake, to Auburn Ernest Chenault and Evy Christine Hampton Chenault. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, William Riley “Billy” McDonald, Jr., and her parents. Mrs. McDonald worked over 25 years at Monsanto. She loved to keep the road hot and shop. She was a loving mother and grandmother. There was truly only ONE Ernestine. Ernestine never met a stranger and would know more about them than they would know about themselves. She was a person you would not forget.
She is survived by two sons, Randy McDonald (Christina), and Billy Ray McDonald (Regina), both of Decatur; one brother, Ben Chenault (Tony) of Birmingham; one sister, Nancy Brown of Birmingham; nine grandchildren, Amy Cole (Matthew), Brooke Lipscomb, Cristin Butler, Courtney Knobloch (Garrett), Cody McDonald, Casey Dutton (Ethan), Bradley Stewart (Kesha), Cody Barber, and Kaitlin Barber; 14 great-grandchildren, Chloee, Brady, Chase, Cayden, Briley, William, Carson, Ryleigh, Keith, Marlee, Willow, Kira, Cora, and Emmery; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy McDonald (Cathy) of Trinity, and Johnny Mcdonald (Rosalie) of Vinemont; and three sisters-in-law, Charlotte Busby of Decatur, and Susan Minor (Mike) and Sandra Miller (Sonny), both of Hartselle.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
